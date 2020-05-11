District 20 challenger speaker at virtual Burnet County Democratic Club meeting

The Burnet County Democratic Club is hosting a virtual meeting Tuesday, May 19, at 11:30 a.m. Guest speaker is Jessica Tiedt, the Democratic candidate for Texas House District 20. Courtesy photo

The Burnet County Democratic Club will hold a virtual meeting by Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 19. Guest speaker is Jessica Tiedt, the Democratic candidate for Texas House District 20.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way the club meets but not its goal.

“Our mission to get out the vote has not changed, but our methods have,” club President B.J. Henry. “We have adapted to social distancing during this difficult time and will be discussing all the new ways our members can stay in touch and stay involved while having fun.

“This is a meeting you will not want to miss” she added.

Tiedt is challenging incumbent Rep. Terry Wilson (R-Marble Falls) in the November 3 general election for the District 20 seat.

She is currently the chief court administrator for Williamson County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Stacy Hackenberg. Prior to that, she worked in the technology industry for 10 years.

She is campaigning on infrastructure and election, cannabis, and health care reform.

Burnet County Democratic Club members will find the link to register for the Zoom meeting in the club newsletter. People interested in attending can find more information on the Burnet County Democratic Party’s Facebook page or by emailing democratsclubburnetcounty@gmail.com.

The Burnet County Democratic Club meets the third Tuesday of the month.

editor@thepicayune.com