Marble Falls movie theater aims for Memorial Day weekend opening

Though Gov. Greg Abbott on April 27 outlined the state’s plan to reopen movie theaters and other non-essential businesses May 1, the Marble Falls multiscreen theater will remain closed a bit longer, said Jeff Benson, founder and chief executive officer of Cinergy Entertainment Group.

If all goes well, Benson said the cinema should open Memorial Day weekend, which is May 22-25.

His company recently reached a deal with ShowBiz Cinemas to take over the movie theater complex, located at 2600 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. Cinergy opened the facility in 2003 but then leased it to ShowBiz starting in 2008.

Benson noted the theater is missing key components that he anticipates will take a month to get ready for its opening.

Among them are new computers and staff. Newly hired employees will have to be trained, including on enhanced sanitation procedures.

“Best case scenario is Memorial (Day) weekend or early June until we get the building and staff ready to go,” Benson said. “It’s not as easy as our other locations, as we have to move a manager to town and then hire a whole new staff plus get a Certificate of Occupancy. There’s a laundry list of stuff.”

Job applications are available on Cinergy’s website.

When the Marble Falls theater does open, moviegoers will see changes due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions outlined by state government and health officials.

Film selections won’t include many blockbusters. Movie distributors pushed back the release of these films until the mid-summer. Expect a lineup of classic films, cult favorites, and other older hits for several weeks, Benson said.

“We will initially open with older/classic/retro movies at first at a discounted price until the first new Hollywood product is available from the studios, currently scheduled for mid-July,” he said.

