Granite Shoals City Council seeks candidates for open seat after resignation

Todd Holland resigned his position as Granite Shoals City Council member for Place 5. He was elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2017 and 2019. Courtesy photo

Granite Shoals City Council has started the process of finding a replacement for Councilor Todd Holland of Place 5, who recently resigned from the position after moving outside of the city limits.

The council on April 28 approved a timeline for finding a new member.

Holland was first elected to the council in 2015 and re-elected in 2017 and 2019. He submitted his resignation April 21.

According to the city charter, prospective candidates must have lived in the city for at least 12 months, be a qualified voter, and have no criminal record, among other requirements.

Interested residents can download an application from the city’s website and return it by 5 p.m. May 12.

The City Council will have a special meeting May 19 to interview candidates. The charter states the seat must be filled within 30 days with 80 percent of, or five of six, council members voting for a candidate. If the top candidate can’t obtain the five votes, the council may consider other candidates.

The appointee’s term will last until the next City Council election, which is scheduled for November 3. It was moved from May to November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And because the two-year term of the Place 5 seat expires in May 2021, it will go on the ballot again seven months later.

The May 2021 election is for the full, two-year term, City Attorney Joshua Katz said.

If councilors approve an applicant May 19, that person will take office the same day.

