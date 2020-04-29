Second installment of Community Concert Series is May 1

The second 2020 Community Concert Series performance is 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 1, with Brandon Alan, Pauline Reese, and Wake Eastman. Courtesy photos

Even as more businesses in Texas are being allowed to reopen starting May 1, Highland Lakes business owners and employees economically affected by the coronavirus pandemic will feel the pain for weeks to come.

In an effort to lift spirits and raise money for the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, which is helping those impacted by the pandemic, the second 2020 Community Concert Series performance is set for 6-9 p.m. Friday on the back deck of Hampton Inn on the Lake, 704 First St. in Marble Falls.

Like the first concert held on April 17, the only way to watch in person is from a boat on Lake Marble Falls with social distancing. But everyone else can livestream it through the 2020 Community Concert Series Facebook page or watch it on Northland Communications Channel 9. You can also tune in to the show on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune.

The Friday lineup is Brandon Alan (6:05 p.m. and 8:20 p.m.), Wake Eastman (6:35 p.m.), and Pauline Reese (7:25 p.m.) Alan and Reese also performed during the first event, which you can still watch online.

While music is the catalyst for the concert series, local businesses are the star. Organizers are encouraging Highland Lakes businesses to put together a one-minute-or-less video about how they have been impacted by COVID-19 and post it to the concert series Facebook page.

During breaks in the musical performances, organizers will show these videos.

Proceeds raised during the event go to the Highland Lakes Crisis Network to help people struggling due to the pandemic and business shutdowns. The organization was formed after the October 2018 floods to provide immediate and longterm assistance to people going through crises.

The 2020 Community Concert Series is sponsored by Hampton Inn on the Lake, Victory Media Marketing, KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, First Baptist Church of Marble Falls, Lake Shores Church, River City Grille, and the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce.

