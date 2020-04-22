H-E-B grocery stores extending hours

H-E-B is extending business hours for its stores starting April 27. A month ago, the Texas-based grocery chain had temporarily reduced the time stores were open in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, store hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Pharmacies will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and normal hours on weekends, depending on the location.

H-E-B has stores in Marble Falls, Burnet, and Kingsland.

H-E-B cut its daily hours to 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on March 15 in an effort to protect staff and customers from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, giving staff more time to restock shelves and sanitize stores.

Personnel from departments such as floral, deli, and bakery were shifted to restocking and other needed tasks during that time.

“Along with our new hours, we continue to ease product limits on many items and customers will start to notice many popular departments reopen, such as our bakery, deli, and floral departments,” according to an H-E-B media release on its website.

H-E-B officials said they remain committed to the health and safety of customers and store employees, called Partners, in the midst of the pandemic.

“Even with our extended hours, our stores remain diligent in following H-E-B’s strict hygiene and sanitation measures as well as proper social distancing protocols,” according to the company’s statement on its website. “We have dedicated teams of Partners and COVID Action Managers who are trained to ensure sanitation and social distancing procedures are properly followed. All Partners in customer-facing roles are required to wear masks. This includes Partners in all parts of our business that are in close contact as well as vendors.”

H-E-B also has installed Plexiglass partitions at checkouts and established contactless curbside and home delivery.

“As we continue to monitor the spread of the pandemic, we are following guidance and advice from medical professionals and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to make the best decisions regarding the health and safety of our Partners, customers and the communities we serve,” the H-E-B statement added.

