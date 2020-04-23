Disaster Relief Fund helping Burnet County residents with essential needs

Burnet County created the Declared Disaster Relief Fund in the aftermath of the October 2018 floods to assist affected residents with immediate needs. The fund now extends to those needing assistance during the coronavirus pandemic. The Community Resource Center in Marble Falls is managing and distributing financial assistance. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

In the aftermath of the devastating October 2018 floods, Burnet County created the Declared Disaster Relief Fund to offer financial assistance to affected residents. The county is now extending the fund to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Community Resource Centers of Texas is managing and distributing funding. The Marble Falls location, 300 Avenue N, is accepting applications.

“As a Community Resource Center serving Burnet County, it is our honor to step up and support our county and residents with needed assistance and services necessary to navigate through these unprecedented times,” stated Mark Mayfield, CEO of Texas Housing Foundation, which oversees the CRC, in a media release.

Residents can apply to receive up to $500 for household and essential needs, including, but not limited to, utilities, food, medications, gas, propane, and small repairs. A committee appointed by Burnet County Judge Oakley can approve larger amounts with unanimous agreement by members.

To receive assistance through the Burnet County Declared Disaster Relief Fund, applicants must:

• have proof of Burnet County residency (driver’s license or utility bill)

• fill out a “request for assistance” intake form by calling 830-693-0700 or going online and turning it in at the CRC-Marble Falls location. Though the office is not open to the public, staff are taking applications at the door.

• provide any documentation requested by the committee, which will assist in making funding decisions

The disaster fund is still available to those recovering from the October 2018 floods. Individuals requesting funds for that purpose must be registered with FEMA and provide a FEMA number and documentation.

The CRC will not distribute funds directly to individuals; payments are made to the vendor or place of business to which a person owes money.

The CRC will immediately begin distributing funds for assistance related to the coronavirus crisis and continue to fund approved 2018 flood requests. However, if a resident requires longterm assistance, they will be referred to the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, an organization that helps people through crises such as fires, floods, and, currently, the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said the partnership among Burnet County, the CRC, and the Crisis Network is working to ensure every applicant receives the resources for which they qualify.

The CRC was established in 2005 to connect residents to more than 100 local, state, and federal agencies that provide support and information. The CRC also offers additional financial aid through its benevolence fund, Older Adults Rural Services (OARS), and the Blue Collar Fund. OARS and the Blue Collar Fund are supported by community donations.

“We are fortunate to live in a community that cares,” said Donna Klaeger, CRC executive director.

People can make donations to the Burnet County Disaster Relief Fund/CRC by mail to CRC in Marble Falls, 300 Avenue N, Marble Falls, TX 78654 or at the facility from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Contact Klaeger for more information at dklaeger@crctx.org or 830-693-0700.

For more on how COVID-19 is affecting the Highland Lakes, visit the DailyTrib.com coronavirus resources webpage.

editor@thepicayune.com