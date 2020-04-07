H-E-B offering same-day grocery delivery to Highland Lakes seniors

H-E-B is making it easier for Highland Lakes residents 60 and older to stay safe at home and still get groceries.

The Texas-based grocery chained expanded its H-E-B and Favor Senior Support Line to the Kingsland, Burnet, and Marble Falls stores as of April 3 in its effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The program provides same-day, contactless deliveries for customers 60 or older. People can place orders through the online service from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week or though a dedicated phone line from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. seven days a week. H-E-B and Favor volunteers staff the phone line.

The Senior Support Line number is 1-833-397-0080.

The grocery chain, which acquired Favor in 2018, is waiving delivery fees for the first 30 days of the program. The orders will include a $10 tip, which goes directly to the Favor Runner. The runner does the shopping and delivery.

To keep the service available and affordable for senior residents, H-E-B also rolled out the Senior Support Fund. People can give to the Senior Support Fund both online or through the Favor app. One hundred percent of the funds goes directly to seniors’ orders so they can have low-cost delivery options.

Favor Runners will place deliveries at customers’ doors. The customers can even text special instructions or questions to their Favor Runner, and they’ll also be notified when the runner has arrived.

Along with senior services, Favor also provides contactless delivery from the grocer and area restaurants to residents.

Favor is also hiring runners for the Highland Lakes area. People interested in becoming one can learn more or apply online.

