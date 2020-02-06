Burnet school district considering another bond election

During a special board meeting February 10, Burnet school district trustees will contemplate calling an almost $30 million bond election.

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District administration is recommending that the Board of Trustees call a May 2 election for two proposals.

Proposal A would ask voters to approve a $23.9 million package for faculty projects and bus purchases. Priorities are safety and security, infrastructure, the learning environment, and student growth.

Proposal B is for $5.76 million to address athletic projects, including a weight room that will include baseball and girls soccer locker rooms. The funds also would upgrade the Burnet Middle School athletic field to include a six-lane track.

The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier in Burnet. The meeting is open to the public.

In November 2019, BCISD voters turned down a $33.1 million bond by a vote of 1,443 to 1,291. The district was looking to increase the capacity of Bertram Elementary School to 700 students and address other growth needs. According to district information, Bertram Elementary has a current capacity of 450 students, which it’s likely to reach by 2025.

Bertram sits in the path of development and growth coming from the Liberty Hill and western Williamson County area.

In January, Bertram Elementary added 12 students, which requires the board to consider approving a maximum class size waiver for a first-grade class during the upcoming meeting.

The November 2019 bond also would have addressed learning environment and technology upgrades as well as infrastructure needs. These were costs, officials said at the time, that couldn’t be supported through the annual maintenance and operation budget.

While the November 2019 measured failed, district leaders said the needs didn’t go away.

Along with the bond issue, trustees also will consider issuing approximately $1.42 million in tax notes for funding a districtwide technology initiative.

Check out the complete agenda on the BCISD website.

