Still time to file for school board elections

People interested in serving on area school boards still have time to file for the May 2 election.

Filing continues until 5 p.m. Friday, February 14. School board members serve three-year terms.

Three Highland Lakes school districts reported that some people have already filed.

In Burnet Consolidated Independent School District, incumbent Suzanne Brown has filed for Place 3 and incumbent Mark Kincaid for Place 7 — the two places up for election.

Residents within the district can file at the BCISD Central Office, 208 E. Brier in Burnet, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. On Friday, February 14, the office will remain open until 5 p.m.

Call BCISD’s Sharon Schwartz at 512-756-2124 for more information.

In Llano ISD, places 3 and 4 are up for election in May. According to LISD officials, Place 3 incumbent Rick Tisdale and Place 4 incumbent Cody Fly have both filed for re-election.

LISD school board candidate packets may be picked up in the administration office, 1400 Oatman Drive in Llano, during regular business hours or downloaded on the LISD election information webpage.

The completed application must be returned to the administration office by 5 p.m. February 14.

Call LISD at 325-247-4747 for more information.

In Marble Falls ISD, prospective candidates can file to run for places 3 or 4. These spots are held by Lee Ann Johnson and Larry Berkman, respectively.

As of February 5, Berkman had filed for re-election.

MFISD Board of Trustee candidate applications may be picked up at the district’s administration building, 1800 Colt Circle in Marble Falls, during regular business hours. Completed applications will be accepted at the same location.

Anyone who would like a packet sent by mail or email should contact MFISD’s Julie Shaffer at jshaffer@mfisd.txed.net or call 830-693-4357.

People interested in running for a school board can find resources, including a guide for candidates, on the Texas Association of School Boards website.

