BCISD bond fails; needs don’t go away, superintendent says

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District voters turned down a $33.1 million bond proposal in the November 5 election.

It failed 1,443 votes to 1,291.

BCISD Superintendent Keith McBurnett released a statement regarding the election, thanking those who developed the bond proposal and acknowledging the challenge of it passing due to “the large number of voters that do not have a direct connection to BCISD.”

Under the proposed bond, the district wanted to increase the capacity of Bertram Elementary School to 700 students as well as connect all buildings on that campus with hallways. The district also wanted new tile and carpet flooring and paint in several campuses and classrooms.

Other plans included a one-to-one computer initiative with students each getting district-issued technology; purchasing buses; renovating the Burnet High School auditorium; repairing and replacing some roofs; and replacing some HVAC units.

McBurnett said those needs don’t go away with the bond’s defeat.

“Tonight, the reality is that the needs identified through the facility assessment still exist, while the ability to pay for those needed renovations through the operating budget does not,” he stated in the media release.

He pointed out that 85 percent of BCISD’s operating budget goes to salaries, utilities, and transportation alone — which does not include campus and department budgets — leaving the district with little left over to take care of major renovations and maintenance concerns.

“As some of the supporters of the bond have noted, the community will either pay for the needed renovations and classroom expansions now or later,” McBurnett stated. “With the impact of inflation, the cost later will be greater than the cost today.”

He pledged that he and district leadership will review the election results, listen to BCISD voters and residents, and bring “forward a revised bond proposition in the future.”

