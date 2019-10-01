Russell Ricketson, 94, of Llano died September 27, 2019

Russell Ricketson, 94, of Llano, Texas, passed away September 27, 2019. He was born February 19, 1925, in Artesia, New Mexico, to Carlos Stotts Ricketson and Zenia Jane Ricketson.

Russell married Berta Elizabeth Dildine on December, 29 1945. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during World War II. He went on to work for the Texas Department of Transportation and retired after 37 years of employment.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Zenia Ricketson; beloved wife, Berta Ricketson; son, Carl Ricketson; brother Dwight Ricketson; and sister Laverne Simpson Painter.

Russell is survived by daughter, Judy Barker and husband Roland of Leander, Texas; granddaughter Lorraine Miller and husband David of Llano; grandson Donny Barker and wife Talina of Liberty Hill, Texas; granddaughter Laurel Ricketson of Sydney, Australia; grandson Tim Barker and wife Tana of Melissa, Texas; great-grandchildren, Chance Miller and wife Paige, Cody Miller, Logan Barker, JayeAna Barker, Blaise Barker, Shalynn Barker, Charley Barker, and McKlayne Barker; great-great-grandchild, Collyns Miller; sister Peggy Buchanan and husband Norman; sister Mary Lou Smathers; brother Douglas Ricketson; sister Cora May Franklin; loving companion and friend Nina Sessom; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at Llano City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1702 E. Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.