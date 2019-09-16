Roy James Birk, 73, of Llano passed away September 13, 2019

Roy James Birk, 73, of Llano, Texas, passed away September 13, 2019, in Marble Falls. He was born in Llano on April 4, 1946, to Alma Henson and Harold Jacob Birk.

He graduated from Llano High School in 1964. He was a proud member of the Texas A&M Class of 1968.

Roy was active in the Llano 4-H club, participating in the Livestock Judging Team, and he showed hogs and sheep. While at Texas A&M, Roy was on the Meat, Wool, and Livestock Judging Teams. He was the second high individual in the 1967 International Judging Contest in Chicago. Also, while at A&M, Roy was the vice president of the Saddle & Sirloin Club in 1967-68. For 38 years, Roy announced the cattle show at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Alma Birk; sister Mary Bessie; and brother-in-law, Dan Collins.

He is survived by his children, Brandee Birk Koenig and husband Sam, Kenda Birk, and Thomas Burke. He was the very proud grandfather of Spade Koenig. He is also survived by sisters Betty Birk Branham and husband Roy and Marthilyn Birk Collins; three nieces and one nephew; many extended family members; his Aggie brothers; and many friends.

Visitation will be held at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 19. A service is 10 a.m. Friday, September 20, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery.

The family requests that memorials be made to The Brahman Foundation, the Llano 4-H Club, St. James Lutheran Church, or the charity of your choice.

