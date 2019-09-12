William Briley Mitchell passed away September 11, 2019

William Briley Mitchell, better known as Bill, passed away September 11, 2019. He was born February 7, 1931, in Eastland, Texas, to Marvin White Mitchell and Eva Lavina Briley.

His dad worked for Coca-Cola and was transferred a lot. As a child, Bill and his family lived in Dublin, Sweetwater, Monday, Seymour, and Abilene.

He graduated from Abilene High School and attended Abilene Christian College. During that time, he worked for Day’s Grocery. He went on to join the Texas National Guard 36th Infantry, where he served for seven years.

In high school, he met Annie Jo “Ann” Hamilton, and they married on November 17, 1951. At that time, he worked for Safeway Grocery and then Appleton’s Grocery. His daughter, Sandra Kay, was born on October 19, 1952, in Abilene. Later that year, he went to work for Magnolia Petroleum Co., which became Mobil Oil. On March 9, 1956, his son, Briley Allen, was born in Electra, Texas. While working with Mobil, he stayed in Kermit and went on to live in Electra, Wichita Falls, Albany, Midland, and Houston. He retired in 1987 after 37 years with Mobil.

Upon retiring, Bill and Ann settled in Llano, Texas, where they enjoyed living and meeting many wonderful friends. They did a lot of traveling across Europe. They visited all 48 contiguous United States hauling a small travel trailer.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Eva Mitchell, and his daughter, Sandra Mitchell.

He is survived by his wife, Ann of Llano; son, Briley and wife LaVina of Llano; sisters, Pat and Jodi; brother, Gus; two grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Bill was a faithful member of the Church of Christ, where he attended his whole life.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 13, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300, with Minister Troy Singleton officiating. Private burial will take place at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland. Honorary pallbearers are Shawn Hull, Mike McIntosh, Dennis Raesener, Robert Baugh, Jamie Osbourn, and Weldon Osbourn.

Memorials may be made to Solaris Hospice of Llano and Cherokee Home for Children.

Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.