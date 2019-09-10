Gary Arthur Parsons passed away September 7, 2019

Our beloved Gary passed away Saturday morning, September 7, 2019. He was born October 7, 1947, in Pampa, Texas, to Rooster and Betty Parsons.

Gary was a resident of Llano for 36 years. He attended Llano Special Opportunity Center and enjoyed his school, seeing his friends, and attending the Llano Crawfish Open every year. Gary loved rodeos, football, marching bands, his family, and anything to do with a party.

He loved everything BIG, and he will be missed BIG. We will all raise our empty glasses and give them a good shake in his memory.

Gary leaves behind his sister, Mickey Adcock and husband Donnie Adcock; two nieces, Melissa White and Cheyann Pye; nephew, Richard Adcock and family; three great-nephews, Brian Bryant, Colton Bohannon, and Brazos Brown; and great-niece, Alexandria Pye. Gary also had one great-great nephew, Karter Pye, and two great-great nieces, Kendra and Willow Bryant, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Caddell “Rooster” and Betty Jo Parsons.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 13, from 5-7 p.m. at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Bluffton Cemetery.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Gary’s family would appreciate donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.