Harold Wilson Underwood, 83, passed away September 8, 2019

Harold Wilson Underwood passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Cedar Park, Texas, at the age of 83. He was born July 15, 1936 in Brady, Texas, to Webster Wilson and Claudie Mae (Stockbridge) Underwood.

Harold was a resident of Llano since 1959, coming from San Antonio. He married Zeola “Zee” Underwood on June, 9, 1957, in Mason, Texas. He worked for the city of Llano Electrical Department and was assistant city manager at the time of his retirement.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Webster and Claudie Mae Underwood; his beloved wife, Zeeola Underwood; and son Jim Kirk Underwood.

He is survived by his son Darrel Underwood and wife Shanna; special daughter, Kitty Cone and husband Jim; grandchildren, Megan Chaison and husband Bobby, Terrence Underwood, Tayler Underwood, Joshua Underwood, Michelle Underwood, and Jimma Robertson and husband Tooter; and great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Jaron, and Decklan Underwood, Kayleigh, Brayden, and Brennan Chaison, and Macy and Preston Robertson.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, September 12, at the funeral home with the Rev. Rick Cundieff officiating. Interment will follow in Llano City Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Josh Underwood, Blake Underwood, Bobby Chaison, Tooter Robertson, Tim Stengel, Sergio Morales, Terry Kidd, and Roddie Stockbridge. Honorary pallbearers are Paul Stockbridge, Gene Kidd, Jerome Meischen, Jim Simpson, and Jim Cone.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund or the American Cancer Society.