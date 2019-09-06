Joe Kenneth Connally, 92, of Llano passed away on September 5, 2019

Joe Kenneth Connally, 92, of Llano, Texas, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019.

Joe was born on October 2, 1926, in Lubbock, Texas, to Plemon Oscar Connally and Ida Mae (Cale) Connally. He was the youngest of eight children. Joe spent his early years in Floresville, Texas, until his family moved to San Antonio.

Joe honorably served during World War II in the U.S. Navy. After the war, Joe graduated from Lamar College, where he pursued his passion for electronics. He then went to work for KBST radio/TV Channel 4 in Big Spring.

On February 16, 1952, he married the love of his life, Ruth Mae Overton. They had two children together: Traci Cale and Lacy John Connally. Joe moved his family to Monahans, Texas, in 1969 to take over as chief engineer of KMON TV. He continued to work in television and later retail, working full time until the age of 80.

As a young man, Joe enjoyed bowling and square dancing, and in his later years, he took up golf. Once he could no longer golf, he became an avid reader. He also loved maintaining contact with family and friends through email and Facebook.

Joe was active for many years in First Baptist Church of Monahans, where he served as a deacon. He lived his Christian faith, always faithful, always generous, never speaking a negative word about anyone.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Plemon and Ida, and his seven siblings, Velma, Margaret, Maudie, Leslie, Charles, Lowell, and Edward.

Joe is survived by his wife, Ruth Connally; daughter, Traci Neff and husband John; son, Lacy Connally; and beloved grandson, Jack Henry Neff. Joe was also blessed with step-grandchildren, Mark Neff and David Neff and wife Lindsey and their son, Dylan.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church, 800 Wright St. in Llano. Interment will follow in Llano City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Door of Hope Mission in Odessa, Texas, or His Joshua House in Kingsland, Texas. Both of these Christian faith-based organizations support men whose lives have been broken due to substance abuse, a cause both near and dear to Joe’s heart.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.