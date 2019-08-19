Goldie Smith Conley, 97, passed away August 17, 2019

Goldie Smith Conley passed away on August 17, 2019, at the age of 97. She was born on July 23, 1922, to Mary Long Smith and William Leonard Smith in Salt Branch, Texas.

She spent most of her growing-up years in nearby Cherokee, where she graduated from Cherokee High School in 1939. Three years later, she married fellow Cherokee native Wilber Conley in Wichita Falls, shortly before he shipped off for a three-year tour of duty overseas during World War II.

Goldie spent some of the war years in Beaumont, where she worked the night shift as a “Rosie the Riveter,” welding seams of cargo ships (the famous “Liberty Ships” that played a critical role in winning the war). During her time at the shipyard, she was also a “torch singer” with a shipyard band who entertained the other workers on their midnight lunch breaks.

After the war, Goldie and Wilber settled in Llano, where they raised their three children. After a number of years as a stay-at-home wife and mother, Goldie went to work as a florist assistant and then held various other jobs before settling in as a librarian assistant at the Llano County Library, where she made many friends in the community. In her retirement, she became a talented self-taught artist and self-published a book on the history of Cherokee.

Goldie was a lifelong and faithful member of the Church of Christ.

Goldie was preceded in death by brother Clinton Dale Smith and husband Wilber Conley. She is survived by her children, Duane Conley, Alan Conley, and Anita Conley Mote (John), as well as her grandchildren, Melissa Mote, Josh Conley, and Amanda Mote. Her son Alan was a dedicated and loving caregiver during her last years.

Special thanks to the Church of Christ family, the Meals on Wheels family, and the wonderful caregivers at the Scott and White Hoerster Clinic in Llano — particularly Dr. Louise Forrister) — the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Llano, and the Hill Country Memorial Hospice-Fredericksburg as well as her special private caregivers, Rhonda Herridge, Mickie Martin, and Glenda Herridge Bowen.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, from 5-7 p.m. at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Llano.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, at 10 a.m. at Cherokee Cemetery in Cherokee with Brother Troy Singleton officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Llano County Library System Foundation, Hill Country Memorial Hospice, or Faith’s Door “A Place of Rebuilding.”

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.