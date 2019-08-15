Billy Boyd Rhea, 64, of Llano passed away August 14, 2019

Billy Boyd Rhea passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 64. He was born May 7, 1955, in Georgetown, Texas, to Lora (Lay) and Edgar Boyd Rhea.

He was a resident of Llano for 22 years since coming from Jarrell, Texas.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Lora (Lay) and Edgar Boyd Rhea, and brother Donald Wayne Rhea.

He is survived by his brothers Bobby Rhea and wife Debbie and Keith Rhea; sister, Suzan Gibbs and husband Chuck; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 19, at Odd Fellow Cemetery in Georgetown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2433 Ridgepoint Drive, Suite B, Austin, TX 78754, or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15186, Austin, TX 78761.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.