Vernon August Henry Evers, 95, passed away August 9, 2019

Vernon August Henry Evers, or “Cowboy,” passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019, in Floresville, Texas, at the age of 95. He was born on August 27, 1923, in Castell, Texas, to Frank Joseph and Minnie (Heine) Evers, the fourth of four children, a descendant of German settlers.

Vernon resided in Llano County for almost all of his life. He attended school in Castell and was later drafted into and served proudly in the Army Air Corp during World War II as an aircraft mechanic until honorably discharged and recognized with a Good Conduct Medal.

Vernon married Frances Mary Johanna Evers of Castell on November 7, 1948, and they remained by each other’s side for almost 70 years. They raised two children: John and Mona.

Vernon worked at Premier Granite until the age of 62. It was at Premier Granite where Vernon was given the nickname Cowboy by his co-workers because he wore his cowboy hat at work and his lifelong job of being a rancher.

Once Vernon retired, he not only worked his own ranches but assisted other ranchers with their land and cattle. In addition, he would look forward to working with family at Duncan Auctioneers by helping put out brochures and answering the phone during out-of-town sale weeks.

Vernon was also active in both St. John Lutheran Church in Castell and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mason as the bell ringer to begin services and serving on church councils.

Vernon was a very hard worker; he paid attention to details. He loved his family, and enjoyed visiting with people. He spent much time outside sitting under the big oak tree, shared his little sayings of wisdom, and kept things alive by poking a little fun and then flashing his great mischievous grin.

Vernon Evers is survived by son John Evers and wife Lana of Round Rock, Texas; daughter Mona Parrish and husband Wayne of Georgetown, Texas; eight grandchildren, Logan Evers and wife Katie of Pearland, Texas, Kaylee Evers of San Marcos, Texas, Jenna, Kyle and Lexie Parrish of Georgetown, Texas, Amber and Jacquelyn Sergent and James Evers of Round Rock, Texas; and a great-granddaughter on the way. He was blessed with many dear nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, friends, and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank J and Minnie (Heine) Evers; sister, Edna Evers; brothers, Harry “Marvin” Evers and Robert “Lee” Evers; and grandson Travis Jordan Parrish.

Thank you to the staff of Frank M. Tejeda Texas State Veterans Home in Floresville for their compassionate and skilled care.

