Kenneth Lee Adams, 70, of Llano died September 29, 2019

Kenneth Lee Adams passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Round Rock, Texas, at the age of 70. He was born on October 26, 1948, to R.L. Adams Jr. and Nell (Rogers) Adams in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Kenneth was a lifelong resident of Llano, Texas, and a lifetime member of First Christian Church in Llano and most recently attended Journey Fellowship. He graduated from Southwest Texas State with a bachelor’s degree and served 13 years in the Texas Army National Guard.

Kenneth married Elaine (Holland) Adams on August 18, 1984, in Llano. He retired from Virdell Drilling after 41 years.

Kenneth enjoyed many outdoor hobbies, including drag racing his 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner. He was an excellent marksmen, an avid hunter, and known to be a perfectionist.

Kenneth is survived by his parents, R.L. and Nell Adams; wife, Elaine Adams; daughters, Sue Davis and Shayne Smith and husband Jim Bob; sister, Carol Landrum; aunt, JoAnn Rogers; granddaughters, Steeley Smith and Sterling Smith; two nieces and one nephew; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and his beloved Sandy.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, October 3, at the funeral home with James Sanderson officiating.

Pallbearers are Dan Nixon, Bobby McCall, Lynn Hoy, Steven Landers, Scotty Bristow, Jerry Rogers, and Billy Hoy.

Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Rogers and Laurie Craig.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Lone Grove Community Club, 2305 CR 215, Llano, TX 78643; Journey Fellowship, 102 Market St. Llano, TX 78643; or to a charity of choice.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.