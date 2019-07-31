Shelley Wynette Cameron, 49, of Castell died July 29, 2019

Shelley Wynette Cameron, 49, of Castell, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 29, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas.

Shelley, the true love of her husband’s life, enjoyed road tripping throughout Texas with him, being a friend and confidant to her sister and daughters, and spending time with her grandkids.

An avid lover of Texas, you could always find her watching at a Texas Rangers game, admiring wildflowers, or feeding the hummingbirds.

Always offering a smile, hug, and sound wisdom, she cherished the time she spent with her friends, family, and cat and will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.

She is survived by her parents, Jerry and Barbara Griffin; sister, Sheryl Storm and husband Tracy; husband, Brett Cameron; two daughters, Chelsea Gamez and husband Jose and Karissa Wray and husband Sammy; five grandchildren, Keegan, Emma, Mya, Kadence, and Julian; niece Rachel; nephews Ethan, Christian, Mitchell, and Matthew; as well as numerous other family members and close friends.

Funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Castell on Monday, August 5, at 10:30 a.m.

“… And I will dwell in the house of the Lord, forever.” — Psalm 23:6b

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.