Mary Leigh Jones died July 20, 2019

Mary Leigh Jones passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, with family at her side. She was born February 21, 1946, in Brady, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Worth Jones and Louise Burnam Jones, and brothers Burnam Jones and Tracy Jones.

Mary is survived by her brother Bobby Jones and wife Eloisa; sister, Sandra Kuykendall and husband Lovell Kuykendall; aunt Bernice Sloan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was a graduate of Incarnate Word University in San Antonio. She enjoyed photography, painting, reading, and was quite the animal lover.

Mary’s brother Bobby was a sergeant in the Army. He and his family were stationed in Germany. Mary visited them and liked Germany so well that she moved to Bamberg and worked for the Department of Defense Library System.

Mary was an adventurer: She traveled to Amsterdam, Switzerland, France, and other European countries by herself or with friends and family. She returned to San Antonio in 1994 to be with her mother.

Services will be held at 10AM on Saturday, August 3, at the Kuykendall Cemetery in Cherokee with Pastor Shannon Bond officiating.

A special thanks to the health care workers who were so kind to Mary.

