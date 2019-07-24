Warrenetta Loy Johnson, 75, of Spicewood died July 22, 2019

Warrenetta “Netta” Loy Johnson of Spicewood, Texas, born November 28, 1943, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 22, 2019. She was born in Llano, Texas, to John Warren Lockhart and Viva Lavern Lockhart.

Netta was married to the love of her life, Charles Alexander Johnson, from February 14, 1961, to April 1, 2011, the day of his passing.

Her passions included gardening, sewing, crocheting, and spending time with family and friends. Netta never met a stranger.

She is survived by her daughter Melissa Crow and husband Ken Crow; son, Charles David Johnson; daughter Tonya Cornelius and husband Ryan Cornelius; daughter Crystal Johnson and husband Woody Johnson; seven grandchildren Tasha, Brandon, Heather, Jake, Kimberly, Kristi, and Chad; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Warren Lockhart; and many dear family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband, and grandson Woody Johnson, Jr.

A service is 10AM on Friday, July 26, at Huffman Cemetery in Field Creek, Texas.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.