Elgin Lewis Dodd, 74, of Tow died May 27, 2019

Mr. Elgin Lewis Dodd of Tow and Fredericksburg passed away on May 27, 2019, at the age of 74 due to complications from an ongoing battle with kidney disease.

Known by many as Lewis, Elgin, Sonny, Lil’ Brother, Red, Mr. Dodd, Uncle Sonny or Uncle Elgin, Grandpa, Mr. Dodd, or simply as Dad, he leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter.

He was born on August 12, 1944, in Buck Hollow, Texas, to Edgar Alton Dodd and Lillian Louise Gifford Dodd. He grew up in Mason, Texas, and graduated high school there before going on to study at Tarleton State University and the University of Texas at Austin, focusing on geology.

At the age of 17, Elgin entered the U.S. Army Reserve, receiving a rifle marksmanship badge and serving for more than seven years.

Elgin married Celia Irene Capps on June 20, 1964, in Mason. Elgin and Celia lived in San Antonio for several years before moving to Buda during his time as a student at the University of Texas. After leaving the University of Texas, they moved to Denver, Colorado, where his two daughters were born. Elgin lived in Denver with his family for approximately five years before he and Celia decided to move back to the Texas Hill Country and settle in Fredericksburg to raise Kim and Becky.

At some point in time, Elgin decided to go by his middle name, Lewis. So, he is known to family as Elgin and to his adult friends and those met later in life as Lewis.

During his more than 40 years in Fredericksburg, Lewis ran a water well drilling company, served as a Gillespie County Fair director, was an active member of the Hill Country Turners association, and participated in numerous missions as a Patriot Guard Rider on his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle. After meeting June Pelat in October 2012 and her later retirement in May 2016, Lewis began spending much of his time in Tow at Lake Buchanan, where he became an active member of the Tow community.

Lewis truly was a jack-of-all-trades who always was tinkering on a project of some sort. He was hard-working and handy, often doing electrical work, plumbing, fixing a car, or carpentry repairs for himself and others in his life. Lewis could be stubborn and ornery, but he would always pitch in to help those he cared about solve a problem in a time of need.

Lewis had a kind heart and a curious mind. Often, he was the life of the party, who made certain everyone present was having a great time. Lewis had a knack for entertaining folks with his quick wit, particularly with a good story he could tell, and he greatly enjoyed teasing his friends and family incessantly. He loved to go fishing and hunting, do woodworking, explore the Texas Hill Country on a rambling road trip, and relax playing a game of 42 or a few hands of poker with friends. Music was always present when he had a say about it, and there better have been a bottle of Tabasco to go with that club sandwich, or at least some pepper, preferably cayenne though lots of black pepper would do, if need be.

He leaves his daughter Kimberle E. Dodd of Bethesda, Maryland, and her husband, William D. Jacques; his daughter Rebecca M. Dodd of Los Angeles, California; his partner, June L. Pelat of Tow, Texas; his former wife, Celia (Capps) Dodd of Fredericksburg, Texas; and his sister Glenda Gifford Dodd of Denver, Colorado. He had three adored grandchildren, W. Nathaniel Jacques, Lillian Isabella Jacques, and Vivienne Margaret Jacques; one cherished nephew, Russell Henrich; and one beloved niece, Lara (Henrich) McQuarie; as well as many cousins and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the National Kidney Foundation, the American Cancer Society, or the Patriot Guard.

A memorial service and luncheon reception will be held in Fredericksburg in the historic Sanctuary at the Pioneer Museum on Saturday, August 17, from 10:30AM until 3PM for a final farewell before his private ash scattering ceremony takes place with family members at a later time. The Pioneer Museum is located at 325 W. Main St. in Fredericksburg. Guests can park on the public street or in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot adjacent to the museum.

Lewis was well-loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is watching us now with one eyebrow raised and a wink as he rests in peace.