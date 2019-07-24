David Holder, 75, of Horseshoe Bay died July 21, 2019

David “Dave” Holder, born on July 4, 1944, in Asheville, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019, at his home in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. After a courageous battle with cancer, but never missing a beat to put others first, especially his family, Dave is at peace.

The son of William E. Holder and Rebecca J. Worthen Holder, Dave grew up in Asheville, where he learned to play tennis. This probably set the stage for the love of the game. As a young player, Dave was invited to play in Wimbledon and the US Open.

The family moved to Maryland when Dave was a teenager, but he always considered Asheville his home. Over the years, Dave worked for many automotive dealerships and consulting companies before he founded Consultants Advertising Retail Sales Inc. in 1988. During his career, he and his company were recognized for taking automotive dealerships to a greater level of profitability through marketing, sales, and sales management training.

On October 28, 1988, Dave married the love of his life, Holly Wolfer Holder. He and Holly recently celebrated their 30th anniversary, having married in Cincinnati, Ohio. The two enjoyed many great adventures and memories. Holly best remembers him for being a good father to their son, Michael David Holder.

Dave retired 10 years ago and dedicated his time to the Roddick Youth Tennis Foundation through which he was able to touch the lives of many children and grow the game of tennis. During this time, he also served as tennis director for the USTA-sanctioned Roddick Tennis Series for junior players.

Dave is survived by his wife, Holly; son, Michael; and sister Laura (Amy) Morrow. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald Holder, Larry Holder, and Donald Holder; and sister Rebecca LeBrun.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Dave Holder Memorial Tennis Fund, c/o City of Granite Shoals, 2221 North Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals, TX 78654.

There will not be a formal memorial service, just one last tennis match to be determined.