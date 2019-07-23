Edward Bryian Williams, 81, of Buchanan Dam died July 21, 2019

Edward Bryian Williams, 81, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Austin, Texas, at St. David’s Hospital. Ed was born in Hamlin, Texas, on December 9, 1937.

At a young age, his parents moved the family to Odessa, Texas, then to Imperial, Texas, where Ed graduated from Buena Vista High School in 1958.

He married his wife, Alice, in 1959. Their 60th anniversary will be August 7, 2019.

Ed worked the oil fields all of his life, retiring from Texaco after 32 years of service. He and Alice retired to San Angelo for 19 years before moving to Buchanan Dam last August to be nearer their family.

Ed was a 57-year member of the Masonic Lodge, having held officer positions in Imperial, Kermit, and San Angelo and ending his active Masonic service as District Deputy Grand Master traveling the Concho Valley area.

Ed enjoyed playing computer games, watching the birds at the feeder, football, and very hot peppers and sauce.

He is survived by his wife, Alice, of Buchanan Dam; children, Alicia Williams Daughtrey and husband Rick of Bedford, Texas, Steve Williams and wife Neena of Buchanan Dam, and Raymond Williams and wife Angela of Grapevine, Texas; grandchildren, Casey Daughtrey of Frisco, Texas, Garrett Daughtrey of Bedford, Brittany Weeks of Cibolo, Texas, and Christina Levendosky of Sterling, Virginia; great-grandson, Bentley Weeks; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Emory and Lucill Williams, sister Willfleen Holladay, and brother Melvin Williams.

A viewing will be Wednesday, July 24, from 6-8PM at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home in Kingsland. A Masonic graveside service will be at the Tow Cemetery in Tow on Thursday, July 25, at 10AM.

Memorial donations may be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.