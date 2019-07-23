Charles Edwin Hallmark, 72, of Tow died July 20, 2019

Charles Edwin Hallmark, also known as Charlie, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Marble Falls, Texas, at the age of 72. He was born on January 9, 1947, in Llano, Texas, to Mix and Norma Hallmark.

Charles married Barbara Sue Faught on July 8, 1966. They were married for 53 years and resided in Tow, Texas.

Charles was employed as a dairy salesman for Gandy’s Dairies, owned by Dean’s Foods, for 30 years. He was known by all as “The Gandy Man.” He enjoyed sharing eggnog and ice cream with his family, friends, and community. His strong work ethic, determination, and friendly demeanor built his route to be one of the top ten routes for the company. Dean Foods tried many times to promote Charles, but he passed on these promotions due to his love for life on Lake Buchanan.

Charles was a friendly and kind man with an infectious laugh that people were drawn to. He had the heart of a servant. He could often be found helping neighbors, friends, or those in need with projects or investing in young adults and encouraging them to get an education.

He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, playing dominoes and cards, and spending time with his family and friends.

Charles was preceded in death by parents, Vonnie Mix Hallmark and Norma LaFe Key Hallmark; sister, Alice Mae Leach; brother James Doyle Hallmark; and brother-in-law, William Leach.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Hallmark of Tow; daughters, Karla Fuerst and husband Mike of Cypress, Texas, and Gena Reven and husband Randy of Kingsland, Texas; brother Ronnie Hallmark of Tow; three grandchildren, Lance Reven of Kingsland, Taylor Fuerst of Cypress, and Abigail Fuerst of Cypress; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Llano on Thursday, July 25, from 5-7PM.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 10AM with the Reverand Danny Page officiating at the funeral home. A graveside service will immediately follow at the Tow Cemetery in Tow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy or the American Heart Association.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.