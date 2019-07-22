Jerry Don Herrera died July 19, 2019

Our friend, brother, and father, Jerry Don Herrera, went to be with the Lord on July 19, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Through it all, he remained positive and never faltered in his faith in the Lord.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Rosa and Margarito Herrera, and brother Margarito “J.R.” Herrera.

He is survived by nine brothers and sisters, Maria Hernandez, Janie Nanyez, Rodrigo Herrera, Gennave Hernandez, Gloria Lemon, Ricardo Herrera, Elizabeth Doblado, Miguel Herrera, and Sarah Cruz; two sons, Ryan and Rene Herrera; too many nieces and nephews to count; and longtime girlfriend and partner, Jennifer “Jeanie” Adams.

It’s hard to say goodbye; however, there is solace in knowing he is no longer suffering and is now watching over us from heaven.

A rosary will be held Tuesday, July 23, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Llano at 7PM.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 24, at 10AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Ron Feather officiating. Interment to follow at Llano City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2433 Ridgepoint Drive, Suite B, Austin, TX 78754; or Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 708 Bessemer Road, Llano, TX 78643.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.