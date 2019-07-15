Jerry Hogan Crabtree died July 11, 2019

Jerry Hogan Crabtree passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, after a long illness.

He was born June 12, 1938, to Hogan Jack Crabtree and Willie Beatrice Isbell Crabtree in Sherman, Texas. He celebrated his 4th birthday on a train bound for San Francisco.

He graduated from Polytechnic High School in San Francisco, California, one year early as valedictorian of his class. He attended one year at Berkley, after which he took engineering license tests in four states, California, Oregon, Washington, and Texas, and became a professional civil engineer. He joined the Army and was given a sharp shooter ranking. He served his time at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany.

He married his first wife, Carol, and two sons were born to them, Eric and Scott. He retired in 1990 from the Castro Valley Sanitary District in California and returned to his native Texas, where he met and married his widow, Cheryl. They came to Llano on their honeymoon and decided this is where they wanted to live.

He played tennis in high school and loved hiking, but after coming to Llano, his love was his yard and woodworking. He loved this little town.

Jerry loved Texas and spent many vacations on South Padre Island, where he moved when he retired. After returning to Texas, he saw many sights like Big Bend, Palo Duro Canyon, the Alamo, the Capitol, the Battleship Texas, San Jacinto Monument, etc.

He loved flags and had an extensive collection, including one that was started for him when he was 6. He was proud of his Southern heritage and his home state. He was an engineer and, as such, designed many things, including some flags that were handmade just for him. He loved history, having traveled to Copenhagen and Paris while in the Army. He later also traveled to England, Scotland, and Wales.

He loved Llano and spent lots of happy days here.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; son Scott and significant other Lisa; bonus children Keith and wife Ginger, Traci and husband Rob, and Linley; granddaughter, Christy and husband Blane; bonus grandchildren, Paige, Kinsey, Baylee, Joshua, Nathan, and Jamie; great-grandson, Liam; and sister Jenny and wife Valerie.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, son Eric, and son-in-law Brian.

Jerry was a member of Mensa and was very humble about that. He also was a member of an engineering fraternity. He was a very quiet person and said, “You learn more from listening than you do from talking.”

There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Solaris Hospice, Llano Community Theatre (scholarship fund), or Heart of Texas Country Music Association.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano, Texas. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.