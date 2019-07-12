James Arthur Peril died July 5, 2019

James “Jim” Arthur Peril passed away suddenly due to heart complications on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the age of 52.

Jim was born August 13, 1966, in Kerrville, Texas, to James “Jimmy” Edward Peril and Johnnie Kay Barnett. Most of his childhood years were spent on the family ranch in Harper, Texas, where he enjoyed roping and hunting with cousins and spending time with his Pappi (J.R. Peril) and Gigi (Dixie Peril). One of Jim’s most favorite things was Gigi’s world-famous banana pudding.

Jim graduated from Harper High School in 1984 and attended Southwest Texas College in Uvalde, Texas. While in college, Jim was a member of the rodeo team and qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo in the team roping in 1986.

In the summer of ’89, Jim was a lifeguard at Horseshoe Bay Resort, where he caught the eye of a beautiful, young sweetheart, Dori Green, when she was 19 years old. Jim and Dori embarked on a 26-year marriage that is a true testament of their love for one another. The focus on their family and animals (the infamous pack of pups) was not to be matched: If a Peril was on the team, it was likely to succeed, and if you were headed their way to visit, due to the loyalty of their dogs (to this day), it’s best you have family consent prior to arrival.

Jim was a true cowboy, rancher, entrepreneur, husband, and father — he loved every minute of it. He was the owner of Peril Ranch Services and was in the business of ranch landscape design for large ranches in the Texas Hill Country. Jim had a reputation of being a perfectionist and designed the landscape and park-like settings for some of the most beautiful ranches in Texas. Jim referred to his work as Show Business! His longtime customers will attest that their biggest problem was getting Jim to stop making it so perfect. When he saw a magnificent tree or waterfall, there was no stopping him until the landscape was pristine. He loved working with nature and said creating beautiful landscape made him feel God in his heart. Jim would flash a smile with pride when he spoke of his team. He referred to them as the greatest in Texas: Benjamin, Ishmeal, Pablo, Antonio, and Germen.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward “Jimmy” Peril and Johnnie Kay Barnett Peril of Harper. He is survived by the love of his life, Dori Green Peril, and his daughters, Payton Kayleen, 26, and Presley Jewel, 18; sister, Mary Janae Peril; aunt Jaydean Peril Urban and husband Paul of Harper; aunt Nona Barnett Fox and husband Mark of Marble Falls; and he will be fondly remembered by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends peppered throughout the Hill Country.

Jim was truly one of a kind, and his loud, boisterous imagination had a tremendous impact on anyone around him. He could trigger excitement with almost any idea that came to mind. Though he had a tremendous work ethic, he put the greatest value on his family and loved ones. He was abundantly proud of his daughters’ collegiate pursuit; Payton is studying to be a veterinarian at the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in St. Kitts, and Presley is planning to pursue dental hygienistry at Blinn College in the fall.

In his last breaths, he was with his precious Dori, Payton and Presley as he met his divine appointment with the Lord. Jim’s trust in God and his belief in the decency of people is a legacy he will always leave behind for us.

Our entire family would also like to express sincere appreciation to Tommy Winters, Jeff Bode, and Tempe Winters for their quick response and steadfast support during our time of need. Between the amount of love we received from the members mentioned above and medical expertise received from the Spring Valley Hospital, especially Dr. Singh, Dr. Jahangir, Dr. Tsui, and their phenomenal team of nurses, we are left with peace and gratitude.

“When the road looks rough ahead, remember the Man Upstairs and the word Hope. Hang on to both and tough it out.” — John Wayne

There will be a Celebration of Life (including fond memories and stories from attendees) on Friday, July 19, at 10AM at the Arena of Peace Church, located at 2254 Old Marble Falls Road in Round Mountain, Texas 78663.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to his daughters’ college funds at Security State Bank & Trust, Scholarship Fund for Payton and Presley Peril, 608 US 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654, (830) 693-5553.

Condolences may made at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.

Local arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.