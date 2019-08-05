Patricia Ruth Power passed away July 30, 2019, in Marble Falls

Patricia “Patty” Ruth Power passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Marble Falls, Texas. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 60 years at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, at First Christian Church Chapel. A tribute of Patty’s life may be found at memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.

Patty was born on February 19, 1959, to Oscar and Sue Power in Lubbock. Patty graduated from Coronado High School in 1977. She then became a certified surgical technologist before getting married and having a son.

Patty was always the spark of any event and well loved by everyone. She loved her career caring for others. Her favorite pastimes included fishing, hanging out with her pets, and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all.

Survivors include her son, Douglas Eugene Mangold of Lubbock; parents, Oscar and Sue Power of Lubbock; siblings, Debbie Barnes and husband Steve of Lubbock, Mark Power and wife Kari of Tampa, Florida, and Connie Scarlino and husband Ken of Monaca, Pennsylvania; aunts Lou Ann Warren and husband Jerry of Highland Village and Jay Power of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her sister Paula Lynn Power.

The family of Patty Ruth Power would appreciate contributions be given to Lubbock Meals on Wheels in her memory.