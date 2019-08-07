Lois Faye McDonald, 91, of Llano passed away August 6, 2019

Lois Faye McDonald passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 91. She was born March 17, 1928, in Marlin, Texas, to Eva (Wallace) and Clyde Spicer. Lois was a resident of Llano for 45 years since coming from San Antonio. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Pittsburg Avenue Baptist Church.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Eva (Wallace) and Clyde Spicer; husband, Eddie McDonald; and sisters, Evelyn McCloud, Geneva Gill, Dorothy Van Nostrandt, and Jeanne McDonald.

She is survived by her daughters, Joyce Craven and husband Lonnie and Lois Laxson; grandchildren, David Laxson and wife Felicia, Dana Dear and husband Miles, and Jana Craven; great-grandchildren, Tyler Wisdom, Bradley Laxson, Sierra Loarte, and Trevor Beaty; and great-great-grandchildren, Miranda Marie Wisdom and Blake Leon Wisdom.

A viewing will take place Friday, August 9, from 9:30-10 a.m. at Llano City Cemetery. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. at the cemetery with the Rev. Ed Walker officiating.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.