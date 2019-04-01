James Richard Von Krosigk, 67, of Buchanan Dam died March 28, 2019

James Richard Von Krosigk of Buchanan Dam, Texas, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the age of 67. He was born In Prosser, Washington, to Lavon (Hahn) and Samuel Von Krosigk on February 26, 1952. He married Donna Arpin in San Antonio on November 8, 1988.

James had many accomplishments. He held a degree in chemistry from the University of Texas at Austin; he was the owner of Custom Resources; and he held 14 technology patents. However, his love and service to the Lord and his family were paramount.

A perfect day for Jim, as he liked to be called, was to be surrounded by all of his children and grandchildren as he made his famous brisket and queso. He was an amazing father who viewed his children as his greatest accomplishment. He ended every day for 30 years by saying to his wife, Donna, “Good night. I love you.” We will never forget the man who gave us so much to remember.

The essence of James’s life can be captured in a quote by Mother Theresa: “People are often unreasonable and self-centered. Forgive them anyway. If you are kind, people may accuse you of ulterior motives. Be kind anyway. If you are successful, you will win some false friends and some true enemies, succeed anyway. What you spend years building, someone can destroy overnight. Build anyway. If you are honest, people may cheat you. Be honest anyway. If you find happiness, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway. The good you do today may be forgotten tomorrow. Do good anyway. Give the world the best you have, and it may never be enough. Give your best anyway. For you see, in the end, it is between you and God. It was never between you and them anyway.”

James is survived by his wife of 30 years, Donna; daughters, Erin May Vander Poorten of San Antonio, Jennifer Ann Edwards and husband Derek of Georgetown, and Elizabeth Gordon and husband Jason of Seguin; sons, Todd James Von Krosigk and wife Stephanie of Frisco and John Daly of Cedar Park; 12 grandchildren, Hunter, Miles, Maya, Walker, Meredith, Alyssa, Megan, Austin, Layla, Keira, Evelyn, and Rowan; sisters, Jean DesForges and Chris Riggan; and brothers, Sam Von Krosigk and wife JoAnne and William Von Krosigk.

A funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 708 Bessemer Ave. in Llano, with the Rev. Melvin Dornak officiating. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.