Ronald Louis Wininger, 70, died March 24, 2019

Ronald “Ronnie” Louis Wininger, 70, was born into eternal life in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, March 24, 2019. After a hard-fought battle with cancer, he passed away in his home surrounded by loving and prayerful family members.

Ron was born on July 13, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Charles and Ollie Wininger. The second of four children, Ron was blessed to grow up with incredible parents, two supportive brothers, a loving sister, and a close-knit extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Ron attended St. Catherine of Siena, Archbishop Rummel High School then went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southwester Louisiana at Lafayette.

After college, Ron joined the wonderful world of insurance and never looked back. It was actually at an insurance convention in Galveston, Texas, where Ron met the love of his life, Merianne, in 1974.

Ron and Merianne made wonderful memories during their early years together living in Houston, followed by Cleveland, Ohio, then back to Merianne’s hometown of Marble Falls, Texas. While in Marble Falls, Ron and Merianne opened The Roper House, an upscale restaurant in an old historic landmark building at the center of town. The restaurant was a source of true joy for them both, and Ron’s propensity for entertaining and his ability to make everyone feel welcome were perfect fits for the restaurant business.

Ron and Merianne’s daughter Katie was born during the “Roper House Years.” Shortly thereafter, the doors were closed on the restaurant and the family moved back to Houston. Lauren, their second daughter, was born there, and Houston was Ron’s home for the rest of his days.

After the restaurant, it was back to what he knew best: insurance. While Ron gained both invaluable experience and unforgettable friends working at several different agencies during his early career, it was time spent at Brady, Chapman, Holland & Associates that he was most proud of. Ron worked for BCH in Houston for nearly 30 years and retired in 2018 as a vice-president of the company.

Ron was a lover of life. He is and always will be remembered for his love of family, good food, entertaining, laughing, golfing, cooking, lakefront sitting, margarita making, fishing, practical joking, crawfish boiling, boat driving, smiling, helping, and fun-time bringing.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Merianne; daughters, Katie Evans (Johnnie) and Lauren Schauer (Austin); and four grandchildren, Emma Grace and Landry Schauer and Paul and Henry Evans. He is also survived by brothers Charles Wininger (Sue) and Bryant Wininger (Carol); sister Beth Pesses (Dave); and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and dear friends.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Faithbridge Church, 18000 Stuebner Airline Road in Spring, Texas, near Houston. Visitation will immediately follow.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, at St. Joseph Abbey, where Ron spent time as a high school seminarian student. It is located at 75376 River Road in St. Benedict, Louisiana, near Covington. Visitation begins at 1:15 p.m. A private family burial will be held at a later date.