Brandon Michael Jacque, 25, died March 27, 2019

On March 27, 2019, Brandon Michael Jacque, 25, left us and gained his angel wings.

Brandon was born in Austin on April 13, 1993. He attended school in Burnet CISD and graduated in 2011 from Burnet High School. Brandon was a gifted athlete, participating in football, baseball, and track.

Brandon was a loving father, son, grandson, and brother. He had a heart of gold, a smile that would brighten anyone’s day, and a contagious laugh. Brandon loved his family and friends and would make time to help when needed and provide everyone with a good laugh. Brandon’s love for his daughter, Harper, was unmatched. The day she was born, he found love like he had never imagined and that love helped him improve his life in countless ways.

Brandon loved life and showed it daily in all that he did.

Brandon leaves behind a daughter, his mom and dad, grandparents, a brother, a sister, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, and many friends. He will be missed immensely. Fly high, Brandon, and smile down on us.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. April 2, at Hill Country Fellowship. Interment will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery.

Care was entrusted to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet. Condolences may be offered at www.clementswilcoxburnet.com.