Michael Gene Beard, 65, of Kingsland died March 21, 2019

Michael Gene Beard, 65, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away March 21, 2019. He was born to Billy Gene and Clara Sue (Scott) Beard on March 6, 1954, in Odessa, Texas.

Michael started his career working in the Houston area doing various jobs in property management. In December 1996, he married Paula Kaye Brown, and the two of them moved to Colorado, living in Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, and Grand Junction, before settling in Amarillo, Texas.

In Amarillo, Michael worked for Custom Wholesale Supply selling HVAC equipment. After 15 years with Custom Wholesale Supply, Michael retired, and he and Paula settled in Kingsland, Texas. This move allowed Michael to enjoy the finer things in life like fishing, perfecting his barbecue, grilling steaks, and spending quality time with his family.

Michael was an excellent self-taught guitar player and played in several bands through the years. His vast knowledge of music and musical trivia will be fondly remembered by his family — he was “Google” for music before Google was even a thing.

Affectionally known as “Baboo” by his grandchildren, he will be remembered for his loving smile, a sharp quick wit, and great since of humor that will live through them for years to come.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Beard of Kingsland; daughter Baily Leonard of Odessa, Texas; daughter Judith Beard if Midland, Texas; son, Jason Herndon and wife Nancy of Fredericksburg, Texas; granddaughters, Megan Bandoni and Courtney Guerin and husband Mike of Cypress, Texas; and one great-granddaughter, Fiona. Cousins Mark Beard and wife Rhonda of Amarillo, Edward Day and wife Karla of Kingsland, Perrilyn Griffin of Missoula, Montana, Ken Scott and wife Sharin of Dallas, Abe Scott and wife Nelda of Goldsmith, Texas, and Charles Scott and wife Sharon of Houston as well as numerous friends and extended family members also survive him.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will have a private inurnment in Downing Cemetery in Comanche County at a later date.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325)388-0008. Visit putnamcares.com to sign an online guest register.