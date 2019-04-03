Norma LaFa Hallmark, 91, of Llano died March 30, 2019

Norma LaFa Hallmark passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 91. She was born August 31, 1927, in Tow, Texas, to Lyte and Zella Mae Key.

Norma married Vonnie Mix Hallmark on October 2, 1946. She was an LVN at Llano Hospital and later became a dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed playing dominoes and cards, deer hunting, and her beloved family. Norma also loved her scratch-off tickets and a good fish fry.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Lyte and Zella Mae Key; husband, Vonnie Mix Hallmark; children Alice Leach and James Hallmark; siblings Nora Milliorn, Eve Walton, Wilton Key, and Lytel Key; and son-in-law William Leach.

She is survived by sons Charles Hallmark and wife Sue and Ronnie Hallmark and wife Bonnie, all of Tow; daughter-in-law Stephanie Hallmark of Tow; sister Zona Mae Bauman of Llano; seven grandchildren, Debbie Povec of Tow, Karla Fuerst of Cypress, Texas, Gena Reven of Kingsland, Texas, Stephen Hallmark of Tow, Cecil Leach of Llano, Ashley Inge of Lone Grove, Texas, and Justin Hallmark of Tow; and 14 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A graveside service is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Tow Cemetery with Jeremy Smarr officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PMG Awareness Organization Inc., 15642 Sand Canyon Ave., Unit 51235, Irvine, CA 92619, or the American Diabetes Association.

Email condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.