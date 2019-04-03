Dena Jeanette Myers, 101, of Kingsland died April 1, 2019

Dena Jeanette Myers passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, in Kingsland, Texas, at the age of 101. She was born March 25, 1918, in Lone Grove, Texas, to Seth Smith and Sarah (Bales).

Dena was a resident of Llano for 64 years since coming from Lone Grove. She loved flowers, gardening, and tennis in her earlier years and placed second in the state. She worked at Llano Memorial Hospital and attended the Llano Church of Christ.

Dena was preceded in death by her parents, Seth Smith and Sarah (Bales), and husband, C. Clifford Myers.

She is survived by her children, Audrey Riley, Larry Myers and wife Linda, and Kelly Myers and wife Laura; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Board Branch cemetery with Dennis Raesener officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cherokee Home for Children, P.O. Box 295, Cherokee, TX 76832.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.