Samuel Christopher Spiller, 87, of Marble Falls died April 2, 2019

Samuel Christopher Spiller died April 2, 2019, at his home in Marble Falls.

Sam was born October 12, 1931, in Austin, Texas, to Annie Marie Wolf Spiller and Gibbs Quesney Spiller. He was the last of their nine children.

He graduated from St. Ignacious Catholic School, Austin High School, and the University of Texas at Austin.

At the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served in Korea and Japan. His last assignment was as part of a team that traveled across the country displaying an airplane. One of Sam’s Air Force friends told Sam’s wife that members of the team were chosen because they were tall and handsome.

He married Ellen Brubaker in 1954.

He was employed by Fisk Electric Co. and was the accountant during the building of the Meyerland Shopping Center in Houston. Later, he worked for several years as an accountant for Trunkline Oil and Gas Co. in Houston. After that position, he was the manager for the appliance department of Montgomery Ward Northline. Later, the family moved to Baytown, where he was a salesman for Sears from which he received a medical retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters Katherine Spiller Waddingham and Samantha Spiller; and all of his brothers and sisters: Katherine Franki, John Spiller, Dorris Spiller, James Spiller, Mary Lee Murray, Frank Spiller, Alice Dement, and Tom Spiller.

He leaves behind Ellen, his wife of 64 years; daughter Georgianne Dyment and husband Jeff; grandchildren — the Dyments: Alexis Eileen, Garret Samuel, Nicholas Christopher, Sophie Katherine, and Ethan James; and the Waddinghams: Lindsay Pickerell, Matthew Christopher, and Thomas More; great-grandchildren Grace and Faith Pickerell and Jonathan David and Allyn Matthew Russell; sisters-in-law Louise Spiller of Buda and Marcella Spiller

of Johnson City; and several much-loved nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Gibbs “Bo” Franki, John Spiller, Jeff Dyment, Garret Dyment, Nicholas Dyment, Ethan Dyment, James Gibbs Spiller, and Matthew Waddingham.

A service is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Trinity Episcopal Church, located at RR 1431 at Avenue D in Marble Falls, with the Rev. Dave Sugeno officiating. Burial will follow at the Pursley Family Cemetery near Dripping Springs.

Those who would like to remember Sam with a gift might consider a contribution to Trinity Episcopal Church or a charity of their choice.

