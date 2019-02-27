With Burnet EDC land purchase, area would be open for business

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

The city of Burnet opened up development opportunities during the regular City Council meeting Feb. 26.

City Council authorized the Burnet Economic Development Corp. to purchase about 13.5 acres at the corner of U.S. 281 and Houston Clinton Drive.

The purchase is for $325,000.

Evan Milliorn, assistant director of Administrative Services, said the land could have a number of uses.

The site is in a part of town that has the second-highest traffic counts in the city, Milliorn said.

“It’s very attractive for future retail and QSR (quick-service restaurant) development,” he said.

The land also is being evaluated in a hotel feasibility study the EDC approved in January.

“We have not received the hotel study. We anticipate that it will be complete within the next couple of weeks,” Milliorn said.

The property also has potential for the airport.

“The back part of the property could be used for additional airplane hangar space, which is in very high demand,” Milliorn said.

The tract is being surveyed and scheduled for closing at the end of March.

jared@thepicayune.com