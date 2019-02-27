Lake LBJ refilled; LCRA addressing safety on the water

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Lake LBJ reached its normal operating range Feb. 27 after being lowered about 4 feet since Jan. 9.

Sandbars visible during the drawdown are now slightly beneath the surface.

The Lower Colorado River Authority has designated the entire lake a no-wake zone during the night to enhance public safety.

The LCRA also will mark the river channel with buoys for 12 miles from Wirtz Dam upstream to the confluence of the Llano and Colorado rivers. The buoys will include solar-powered lights for boaters to see at night.

LCRA is posting signs at public boat ramps to urge caution on the lake.

With the lake refilled, LCRA will have crews on the water to mark or remove navigational hazards.

Lake Marble Falls will remain lowered until it is refilled on March 21.

Full lake lowering details are posted on the LCRA’s Lake Lowerings page.

Boat traffic near the RM 2900 bridge construction project is encouraged to stay away. However, boaters who do need to pass from one side of the Llano River to the other can use an interim boat lane that has been established. A no-wake zone will be enforced.

As of Feb. 25, construction crews had poured 27 columns for the bridge out of 48 total. Texas Department of Transportation officials expect the bridge to be complete sometime in April.

