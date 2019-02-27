SUV crashes into vacant elementary school playground

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

An SUV crashed through a fence and came to rest in the Marble Falls Elementary School play field just before noon Feb. 27 without injuring anyone.

The male driver of the vehicle was questioned by police about the incident and released at the scene.

Marble Falls Police Officer Andrew Howe said the driver lost control or blacked out for unknown reasons while driving west on RR 1431 in Marble Falls. The vehicle swerved across the highway and hit a power line on the south side of the road then went through the playground fence and eventually stopped near the other end of the playground closest to the school.

The driver was shaken up by the accident and claimed he had no idea what happened.

Michael Phillips, MFISD director of maintenance, said no children were on the playground when the accident occurred. Although the vehicle went through the fence, Phillips said minimal repairs are needed.

The electrical pole ran electricity to a building near the playground that is not owned by the school. Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews were working to repair the broken lines that ran from the broken pole across the road to a larger electric pole on the north side of the highway.

All on campus expressed gratitude no one was injured.

