John Daniel Alvey, 67, of Austin died Dec. 17, 2018

John Daniel Alvey, 67, of Austin passed away December 17, 2018, surrounded by his family. He was born June 17, 1951, in Lubbock, Texas, to John Wesley Alvey and Charlene Danford Alvey.

He graduated from Permian High School in Odessa, Texas, and with a Bachelor of Science in journalism from North Texas State University in Denton, Texas.

He married Merri Lee Keith on December 29, 1973. Their children are Amber Alvey Weems and John Nicholas Alvey.

He is survived by his mother, Charlene Alvey of Marble Falls; wife, Lee Alvey of Marble Falls; daughter, Amber Weems (Jon) of Marble Falls; son, Nick Alvey of Seattle, Washington; brother, Patrick Alvey (Linda) of Tyler; granddaughters, Morgan Weems and Natalie Weems of Marble Falls; niece, Allison Coates (Clayton) Camarillo of California; and five great-nieces and one great-nephew.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Wesley Alvey.

He died at St Joseph’s Hospital in Tacoma, Washington, due to complications from a Nov. 17 accident and surgery.