John Wilson Collins Jr., 78, of Llano died Dec. 16, 2018

John Wilson Collins Jr. passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 78. He was born June 4, 1940, in Philadelphia to John Wilson Collins Sr. and Marjorie (Bottomley).

John was a resident of Llano County and attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Castell. He was a Master Gardener, and one of his hobbies was collecting old cars.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John Wilson Collins Sr. and Marjorie (Bottomley), and sister Pat Mahoney.

He is survived by his partner, Emily Honig; daughter, Anna Marie Workman; sister Katheleen DiMento; and granddaughter, Megan Hegarty.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, December 18, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 19, at the Honig Family Cemetery with Craig Barrack officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.