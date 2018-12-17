Luther B. Rogers died Dec. 14, 2018

Luke Rogers was born in Houston TX on January 31, 1933 and passed from this life in Llano TX on December 14, 2018. He passed at his home peacefully, surrounded by family members that included his wife of 61 years, Tokuyo (Teddy) Morita Rogers.

He is survived by his sons Flem Edward Rogers and William Roy Rogers, daughter in law Sheryl Carughi Rogers, grandchildren Luther John Rogers and Anna Catherine Rogers, and sisters Edna Rogers Eaton and Susan Rogers Anderson and their families.

He served our Country for a total of 30 years as an active and reserve Soldier. His service included posts in the United States and Europe, with combat tours in Korea and Vietnam. In later life he would join many Veterans organizations and participate in Regional and National reunions as a Board Member. He was a Soldier.

As a young man he entered Scouting and this experience left him with a lifelong passion for the program. As an adult he held almost every volunteer position available and eventually become a Professional Scouter. He served in this capacity for 24 years and enjoyed his time in the Hill Country more than anywhere else. He was awarded a 75 year service pin and is an Eagle Scout.

After retirement he continued volunteer work in Scouting and civic organizations. In the midst of these contributions, he became a Bailiff for the Llano court system. He believed in giving back as much as he could to perhaps change the life of one person or make this a better Country. Llano was his home.

Son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, we will all miss you. Thank you for the thousands of lives you touched.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to his favorite causes, Llano Lions Club Luke Rogers Scholarship fund or Boy Scouts of America, Capital Area Council, Hill Country District. This will continue his work.

A memorial service will be held in the Llano Methodist Church on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at 2:00 P.M.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes, Inc. Llano, Texas. E-mail condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.