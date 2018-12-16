Herbert Loyd Sohl, 79, of Meadowlakes died Dec. 12, 2018

Herbert Loyd “Herb” Sohl, 79, of Meadowlakes, Texas, passed peacefully into his heavenly home, with his beloved wife by his side, in Kingsland, Texas, on December 12, 2018.

Herb was born July 27, 1939, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Herbert and Thelma (McGee) Sohl. On September 11, 1960, he married Barbara Underwood at First Presbyterian Church in Lansing, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Barbara; daughter Debbie Spears (Jeff) of Keokuk, Iowa; son Greg Sohl (Joni) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; daughter Susie Wilhite (Travis) of Plainfield, Illinois; grandchildren Ryan Spears and Michelle Price (Ian) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Dr. Tyler Wilhite (Melissa) of Rochester, Minnesota, Andrea Hughes (Ian) of West Des Moines, Iowa, Emily Sohl of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Bailee Wilhite of Plainfield, Illinois; great-grandchildren, Wesley Spears and Isaac, Elijah, and Halle Price; brother Don Sohl (Marilyn); sister Sandy Seabold (Tom); brother-in-law David Underwood (Margo); and sister-in-law Mary George (Steve).

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Bill and Alice Underwood; daughter Angela Jean Sohl; and grandson Travis Lewis Wilhite.

Herb graduated from Keokuk Senior High in 1957 and the University of Iowa in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Following graduation, he returned to his hometown and began working as an insurance agent for National Guardian Life, eventually joining his father in the Sohl Insurance Agency, which later became Stebbings and Sohl Insurance. He sold and serviced insurance in Keokuk until his retirement in 1997.

Herb was devoted to and loved his family, of whom he was deeply proud. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with them and especially enjoyed boating on the Mississippi, fishing, hunting, golfing, and attending his grandkids’ events. Herb brought joy into the world through his gift of singing. Throughout his life, he sang for church, weddings, and community events. In Keokuk, he began singing in the church choir at the Congregational Church at a young age and continued at St. Paul United Church of Christ. He was very active in the community in the Jaycees, Rotary, as a Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, and participating in community fundraisers such as Kardiac Kapers. Following retirement, he and Barb moved to Texas, settling in Meadowlakes. There, he continued to share his gift of singing in the First United Methodist church choir, the Hill Country Blenders, and the Highland Lakes Men’s Chorus.

Another gift that he gave to those around him was his sense of humor. Through this he connected to people with stories, jokes, or sharing a laugh. Whether greeting a newcomer to Keokuk or teasing his grandkids, he brought a smile to the faces of those around him.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 17, at First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls. Family will meet with friends at a reception following the service at the church.

An additional celebration of life will be held in his hometown at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 22, at First Christian Church of Keokuk. Family will meet friends starting at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Music Fund or Helping Fund at 1101 Bluebonnet Drive, Marble Falls, TX 78654; or to the Keokuk Community Area Foundation, P.O. Box 367, Keokuk, IA 52632.