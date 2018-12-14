Robert Leo Kollman Jr., 93, of Llano died Dec. 11, 2018

Robert Leo Kollman Jr. passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 93. He was born March 8, 1925, in Hondo, Texas, to Robert Leo Kollman Sr.

Bob was a resident of Llano for 29 years since coming from Victoria, Texas. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years. He was a pilot and flew in the Korean conflict and the Vietnam War. His Air Force uniform and medals are on display at the Llano County Historical Museum.

He was a member of Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church in Llano. He also belonged to the Lions Club and local American Legion.

Bob was preceded by his parents, Willa and Bob Kollman; wife, Vivian Kollman; and grandsons Andrew Stokely and Bruce Stokely.

He is survived by his son, Robert Kollman of Frisco, Texas; daughter, Sheryl Stokely and husband Anthony of San Antonio; sister, Pat Moore of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and grandchildren Steven Stokely, Robert Kollman, Jullie Lawrence, and Susan Stokely.

Visitation is noon-1 p.m. Saturday, December 15, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, December 15, at the funeral home with Pastor Leslie Tomlinson officiating. Interment will follow in Llano City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 12672 Silicon Drive, Suite 105, San Antonio, TX 78249.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences to the family.