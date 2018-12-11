Lois Brune, 93, died Dec. 7, 2018

Lois Brune made her journey to heaven on Friday, December 7, 2018.

She was born on October 9, 1925, to David and Ellen Shifflett Riggs in Marble Falls. She is survived by her children Jo Ellen Shifflett and David Brune and wife Donna; grandchildren, Ronnie Eddins, Alton Eddins, Amber Patterson (Tommy Lomonte), David Brune (Carol), and Johnathan Moseley (Li); nine great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and her faithful, four-legged, loyal companion, Missy.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Carroll Baugh (1942) and Alton Brune (1966); and loving daughters Lois Ann Fleming (1967) and Susan Moseley (1980).

After the death of her husband, she founded Corral Vending Co. and later built Pardners in Buchanan Dam.

Lois was a loving mother and devoted to all things family. She loved bluebonnets, bird-watching, and beautifying her yard and home. Also, Lois loved watching football, especially the Cowboys and Saints. She even had a Tony Romo Fathead on her living room wall. She loved dancing, country music, especially Willie’s Roadhouse, and a good game of dominoes with family.

She was one of the last of the great ladies, always impeccably dressed and loved getting her nails and hair done. She loved the fact that, at 93, she was still driving and living in her home on beautiful Lake LBJ. She loved the Hill Country and saw many changes — often saying to Jo: “Where did all these people come from?”

She will be missed forever.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday, December 14, in Marble Falls City Cemetery. Go to clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.