Clovis Pleasant Mitchell III, 34, of Llano died Dec. 5, 2018

Clovis Pleasant “Mitch” Mitchell III passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 34. He was born on November 5, 1984, in Dallas to Clovis Pleasant Mitchell Jr. and Helen Sue (Dayton).

Mitch had been a resident of Llano for 21 years since moving from Waxahachie, Texas. He was a 2007 graduate of Llano High School and attended the Church of Christ.

Within months of Mitch’s birth, it became evident that he would live with disabilities all his life. He endured multiple major surgeries, and, although he could never speak, he learned from an early age how to charm people with his sweet smile, blue eyes, and happy personality.

He modeled through the Kim Dawson agency in Dallas and appeared in local and national ads for JC Penney, the Army-Air Force Exchange, and other companies. Mitch had a very special connection with his dad and had his mom wrapped around his little finger.

Mitch is survived by his parents, Pleasant Mitchell and Helen Mitchell of Llano; sister, Megan Mitchell of Llano; aunts Dr. Lake Davis and husband Laddie of Gun Barrel City and Karen Lang and husband Gary of Midland; and several cousins.

Mitch had several people in his life who helped him lead a longer, fuller life, including Dr. David Hoerster and his longtime friend and helper, Diane Rogers.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday, December 9, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 397 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300.

A funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, December 10, at the funeral home with Mr. Glenn Newberry and Dr. David Hoerster officiating. Interment will follow at Llano City Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Troy Howard, R.J. Brinlee, Curtis Rogers, Dennis Raesener, Reggie Osbourn, and William Peschel. Honorary pallbearers are Olvis and Verna Osbourn, Thomas Murray, Nancy Vallejo, Connie Milliorn, and Warren and Linda Groff.

Memorials may be made to Fosters Home for Children, P.O. Box 978, Stephenville, TX 76401.

Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.