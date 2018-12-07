Sidney Stephen Howze, 91, of Marble Falls died Dec. 4, 2018

Sidney Stephen Howze, 91, of Marble Falls, Texas, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 4, 2018. He was born on March 6, 1927, to John Duff and Gladys (Stephens) Howze in Amarillo, Texas. He was the father to four children and married to Nancy Gatlin for 20 years.

Sid proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After his honorable discharge, he returned to civilian life and started his own business in Houston. After retiring, Sid enjoyed traveling in his motorhome. The mountains around Ruidoso, New Mexico, brought him so much joy. Fly-fishing among the pines and gentle rivers was one of his favorite hobbies.

Sid was a fun, happy guy who loved to drink and party with friends. He was very outgoing and had no problem making new friends — once he made a friend, he had a friend for life. He even kept in touch with friends from elementary school. Sid cared deeply for people and shared his genuine kindness with many.

He even shared his kindness with a couple of critters who crossed his path — namely, his granddogs, Roxie and Splash, a few feral cats, and a possum he named Smartie.

Sid’s life will not be shadowed by the pain he endured in his last days but will be celebrated for all the joy he brought to so many friends, family, acquaintances, and critters in his 91 years. With great affection and a deep, abiding respect, loved ones will hold Sid — their father, brother, Papu, and friend — in their hearts and memories.

No service is planned at this time. Instead, celebrate his life with a toast to the joyful, vibrant, and loving man who warmed the hearts of so many.

Sid leaves behind his daughters, Cecily and Nan Howze, both of Marble Falls; son John Howze of Chula Vista, California; son Steve Howze and wife Paula of Jefferson, Colorado; sister Theda Gohlke of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Jessica Coffee and husband Derek, Sam Howze and wife Kelsie, and Andy Rodriguez; and three great-grandchildren, Chloe, Lathan and Coy.

He was preceded in death by his brother, John O. Howze.

